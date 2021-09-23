Torrential rain hits parts of Karachi Roads flooded, severe traffic jams witnessed

Observer Report Karachi

Heavy monsoon rain lashed parts of Karachi yet again on Thursday, leaving roads flooded, cars submerged and commuters struggling to reach their destinations.

No casualties have been reported in the latest spell that began in the afternoon and disrupted life across the city in a matter of a few hours.

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed numerous areas, especially in the city’s Central district, inundated with rainwater and vehicles submerged up to their wheels.

A large truck could be seen lying on its side near Nagan Chowrangi as residents waded through the water with their motorcycles and cars.

According to Karachi police, traffic flow was affected due to accumulated rainwater from Liaquatabad to Teen Hatti, Jinnah Bridge Turning to ICI, and Jahangir road to Gurumandir, at Gurumandir Chowk, Karsaz to Pir Bukhari, FTC to Avari, PIB in front of Central Jail, Murshid Bazar, Tibet to Regal, Tibet Chowk, Patel Para, Lasbela Chowk, Denso Hall, Regent Plaza to FTC, Anklesaria Chowk, Shaheed-e-Millat turning, Nagan Chowrangi, Club Chowk, and Aiwan-i-Saddar road.

Police advised residents to tune into SPFM 88.6 for traffic updates and call 1915 (021-99216356-58) to seek assistance.

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded by 2pm in Surjani Town at 70 millimetres. It was followed by PAF Base Faisal (36mm), Nazimabad (18mm), Airport Old Area (14.2mm), Jinnah Terminal (10.2mm), Saadi Town (7.2mm), Quaidabad (5.5mm) and University Road (5.2mm).

While out on a post-rain tour of the city, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said areas such as North Nazimabad, New Karachi and North Karachi saw flooding because of problems with the Green Line bus project infrastructure where two small pipes were unable to carry all the water.

He said while one side of the Nagan Chowrangi road was “completely clear”, the other side was inundated because rainwater had been blocked by the Green Line structure.

The flow of water started after work was done to clear the pipeline, Wahab added. Responding to criticism directed at the Sindh government in the aftermath of the rain, the PPP leader said, “Those railing against the Sindh government were saying [only] 10 days

ago that rainwater did not accumulate in Karachi because the federal government had cleared the city’s nullahs.

Where are these people now who were taking the credit?”

K-Electric, meanwhile, said its staff were working to restore electricity in the areas where rain caused blackouts. It said power supply was continuing through more than 1,850 feeders.

The power utility urged residents to exercise caution to prevent electrocution incidents.