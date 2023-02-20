Torkham border crossing closed

The main border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Torkham, has been shut down after locals heard gunfire close to the usually busy border crossing.

Although it wasn’t immediately obvious who was responsible for closing the Torkham border crossing, which is close to the Khyber Pass, the action on Monday came amid a severe deterioration in relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban.

The Associated Press stated that Mullah Mohammad Siddiq, a Taliban-appointed commissioner in Torkham, claimed that Pakistan had not been adhering to its “commitments” and that as a result, the crossing point had been closed.

Until further notice, Siddiq asked Afghans to refrain from going to the crossing, which is situated on Afghanistan’s side in the eastern province of Nangarhar.