Torino completed an unlikely 2-1 upset over AC Milan at home to earn a huge favour with the Serie A leaders Napoli, opening a five-point cushion for the leaders at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Atlanta.

Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk scored for the winners while Junior Messias managed to get on the scoresheet for the homeside who were looking to close the gap on leaders after their victory the day before.

Rafael Leao wasted two great chances to put his side ahead early in the first half before Torino took a shock lead in the 35th minute when the defender Djidji headed home a freekick.

Aleksey Miranchuk doubled his side’s lead just two minutes later firing a low shot past Ciprian Tătăruşanu.

Sergino Dest then wasted Milan’s first chance after the half by shooting over the bar before the hosts were handed a lifeline in the 67th minute when Junior Messias scored in an empty net after a mistake by keeper Vanja Milinković-Savić.

Despite conceding, Torino held on for all three points ending the 17 Serie A away matches undefeated streak of AC Milan in the process.

The defeat leaves AC Milan third in the standings on 26 points from 12 games, one point below second-placed Atalanta, who won their game against Empoli, and six adrift of leaders Napoli.

Fourth-placed Lazio also suffered a surprise 3-1 home defeat by Salernitana meaning that Napoli can race clear in the standings if they beat Atlanta in their next match.