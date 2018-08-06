Torcher of Diamer schools killed

Our Correspondent

Diamer

The prime suspect believed responsible for the torching of 14 girls’ schools over a period of two days in Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) Diamer district was killed during a search operation in the Tanger area on Sunday, Diamer Police Spokesperson Muhammad Wakeel told media.

Shafiq – who has no known association with any organised militant or terrorist outfits, but is referred to as a “militant” and “militant commander” by police officials – was one of the suspects behind the brazen arson attacks targeting girls’ schools in the Chilas, Darel and Tanger tehsils of Diamer district.

Police began conducted raids in various parts of Diamer Saturday night to track down those responsible for the arson attacks. GB Spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said that 10-12 police parties were involved in the operations.

A police constable was killed and another wounded in a gun battle with armed suspects during a late night raid on Saturday in Tanger. Faraq on Sunday said that 30 people had been arrested during search operations so far.

Police sources said that locals were also taking part in the search operations, and that most ‘militants’ in the area are locals.

Muhammad Wakeel said that the “militants” in Tanger had been attempting to flee the area but locals had surrounded them, after which Shafiq was killed.

Police sources added that a civilian was injured in an exchange of fire between police and the ‘militants’. At least three to four others were also injured during the operations.

GB Spokesman Faizullah Faraq said that miscreants had occupied a road in Tanger and were firing at passing cars.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gohar Nafees said that a suicide jacket, grenades and an array of arms were recovered from a suspected terrorist’s house in Chilas.

DIG Nafees said a heavy contingent of security forces had been deployed in Darel, and that the search operation would continue in Diamer until “terrorism was eliminated”.

