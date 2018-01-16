Toppling Balochistan govt is joke with democracy: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday described dethroning of Balochistan Chief Minister and his government as a joke with democracy and resolved to unearth motives behind this conspiracy.

“It is beyond perception as to why a member of a minority party in the House who secured just few hundred votes was made the Chief Minister. I have convened a meeting that will also be attended by Baloch leaders to probe the matter,” he said.

Dethroning a Chief Minister of a majority party in an engineered manner to bring forth a person whose guarantee money was near to be confiscated, is a joke with nation and democracy, he added. “Balochistan issue is serious and it should be taken seriously. We shall deliberate on the situation at party level.”

When asked about proceedings against him in NAB Court, Nawaz Sharif said, media and whole the nation is witnessing this case as it carries no weight or concrete evidence.

To explain further, he quoted the example of a movie that had gone well during first week but in the second week lost popularity. “This case is like the same movie where during earlier days much hue and cry was made about it. But, with the passage of time it is losing weight. That is why I fail to understand what is actually the case against me.”

To a question about agitation planned for Wednesday by opposition parties, Nawaz Sharif said, he could not understand this move when only four to five months are remaining in next general elections.

“I cannot understand the motives of this protest. These parties should wait for elections and people will decide whom they like to elect,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif also mentioned to arrival of Maulana Tarhirul Qadri once again to Pakistan and his announcement of waging struggle against the government and said, his arrival at a time when the nation was preparing for next general elections carries some message for the people.

Orignally published by NNI