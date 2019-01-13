Top Yemen brass injured in rebel drone strike dies

Aden
A high-ranking Yemeni intelligence official injured in a Houthi rebel drone attack on the country’s largest air base died of his wounds on Sunday, medical sources said.
Intelligence Brigadier General Saleh Tamah was wounded on Thursday in a strike on a military parade in Al-Anad air base, in government-held Lahij province some 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of Yemen’s second city Aden.
Medical sources told AFP that Tamah underwent several surgeries in a hospital in Aden but died on Sunday morning. At least seven loyalists — including Tamah — were killed and 11 injured in Thursday’s incident, which threatens to hamper United Nations-led peace efforts.
Among those injured were Yemen’s deputy chief of staff Saleh al-Zandani, senior army commander Fadel Hasan and Lahij governor Ahmad Abdullah al-Turki.
Turki and Zandani were transported to Saudi Arabia for treatment, a Yemeni official told AFP.
The United Nations voiced alarm on Friday following the attack and urged “all parties to the conflict to exercise restraint and refrain from further escalation”. —AFP