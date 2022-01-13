Top US diplomat calls on COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role in regional stability

RAWALPINDI – Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS emphasised the need for global efforts to address evolving situation in #Afghanistan particularly the humanitarian crisis.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier this week, Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Military Advisor to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defence called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Gen Bajwa stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.