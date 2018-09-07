Top UN officials meet PM Imran during Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock met with Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday in Islamabad.

The two UN officials expressed their gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan – acknowledging Pakistan’s generosity in hosting one of the world’s largest refugee populations for decades.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister affirmed his government’s commitment to refugee repatriation remaining voluntary despite the internal challenges that Pakistan faces.

Mr Lowcock confirmed his determination to mobilize greater international support for areas hosting refugees and other communities affected by displacement. “There is a major opportunity now to help the people of the tribal districts to improve their lives. The international community must do all it can to support the Government in this,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan noted UNHCR’s generous financial contribution and support provided to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Peshawar – which Mr. Grandi and Mr Lowcock are scheduled to visit Saturday.

Following the meeting, Mr. Grandi said: “Pakistan has been host to millions of Afghan refugees for almost four decades. Pakistan is an indispensable partner of UNHCR. We look forward to working together on just, lasting solutions to the plight of refugees.”