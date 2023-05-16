Top Swiss international journal honors Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman

The largest publisher of scientific books and journals in Switzerland, Molecular Diversity Preservation International, (MDPI), has published a special issue of the leading journal “Molecules” (I.F. 4.927) in honor of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman.

A spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, on Tuesday, said this represented an important recognition by the International academic community of Switzerland of the contributions of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman to Science and Technology and Higher Education.

The spokesman said, “This special issue contains articles of the top scientists from all over the world dedicated to Prof. Atta ur Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-Chief and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman is the most decorated scientist in Pakistan having won four civil awards, including Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, and the highest national award Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

He was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society (London) on 14th July 2006, Prof. Rahman won the prestigious

UNESCO Science Prize (1999).

The Austrian government has honored him with its highest civil award (“Grosse Goldene Ehrenzeischen am Bande”) (2007) in recognition of his eminent contributions.

He has been conferred honorary doctorate degrees by many universities, including the degree of Doctor of Science (Sc.D.) by Cambridge University (UK) (1987).

He was elected Honorary Life Fellow of Kings College, Cambridge University, UK in 2007. He obtained his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Cambridge University (1968). He has 1315 publications in several fields of organic chemistry, including 775 research publications, 83 international patents, 69 chapters in books, and 367 books (11 authored,

356 edited) published largely by major U.S. and European presses

The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General, congratulated Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman on his achievement.