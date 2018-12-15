Top Quetta neurosurgeon abducted

Observer Report

Quetta

A top neurosurgeon who worked here at the Civil Hospital Quetta was allegedly kidnapped Thursday night, authorities and people close to the doctor said.

Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, the neurosurgeon, was allegedly abducted on his way home from work at a private hospital. The windows of his car, which was recovered near his residence in Shahbaz Town, were broken.

In this regard, the provincial minister of interior, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso, said police and Levies officers have been notified and are on high alert to safely recover the kidnapped neurosurgeon.

Khososaid that the surgeon will be recovered very soon.

