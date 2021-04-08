Top Pakistani military leadership reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris in self-determination struggle

RAWALPINDI – Top military leadership of Pakistan on Thursday undertook a comprehensive review of global, regional domestic security environment, including situation at the Line of Control/East Border post cease fire understanding 2021 between DGsMO of Pakistan and India.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the Core Commanders Conference at GHQ.

“Forum reaffirmed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self-determination,” it added.

It expressed confidence in operational preparedness of the Army displayed during recently held formation exercises.

The meeting also undertook a detailed review of security situation in Newly Merged Districts of KP. “Forum reiterated the importance of energizing early induction of civil administration & other Law Enforcement Agencies along with speedy implementation of development plan within these districts for their ultimate transition to civil administration in an earlier timeframe”.

It also expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made thus far. Forum was also apprised about military engagements with friendly countries.

Forum also reviewed internal security situation including ongoing third wave of COVID-19 & reaffirmed resolve of Armed Forces to extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic.

Pakistan, India agree to strict observance of ceasefire

In February this year, Pakistan and India have agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two Directors General of Military Operations agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence,” a joint statement said, referring to the military operations heads of the two countries.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the DGMOs of the two countries held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

They reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

