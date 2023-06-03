Top Pakistani leaders express condolences as deadly train accident kills nearly 300 in India

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Nearly 300 people have lost their lives with more than 900 injured in one of the deadliest train disasters that occurred in the eastern Indian state.

As horrific incident made headlines across the globe, world leaders mourned deaths, expressing condolences to bereaved Indian families who lost their loved ones in one of the deadliest rail accident.

Amid the condolences, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mourned the deaths of people in the train accident, saying he was deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives.

In a statement, the premier extends heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement reads.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who recently visited neighboring state, said he was saddened after learning about the incident. “Our condolences for the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the injured”, FM said.

World leaders also reacted to the incident. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break his heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India.

Bhutan, Nepal, Japan, Sri Lanka, Italy and other countries also extended support to India.