TEHRAN – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir is in Iran on his maiden official visit to strengthen military to military cooperation.

During his stay in neighboring country, General Asim called on Iranian Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri where the two agreed to enhance bilateral military, defense, security, and educational cooperation.

Report by Iran’s news agency said Gen Asim visited the headquarters of Iranian armed forces. The top Iranian General welcomed him. Gen Bagheri shared his views on the historic ties between Islamabad and Tehran.

Both sides also discussed ways to improve bilateral military, defense, security and educational cooperation.

Earlier, Iran’s embassy welcomed Gen Asim Munir, saying his visit shows the firm determination of high officials to promote all-out relations. A long stride towards the comprehensive expansion of ties; the achievements will prove to be tangible & positive, the post reads.

Islamabad and Tehran had a long history of diplomatic and defense ties as the relationship between the neighboring states has been shaped by their shared border, cultural affinities, and geopolitical considerations.

There have been periods of cooperation between the two sides as Pakistan and Iran remained engaged in various defense-related collaborations.

In recent times, defense ties between Pakistan and Iran focused on joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and border security while the two sides are interested to enhance bilateral defense ties. High-level military delegations exchanged visits, and there have been efforts to strengthen cooperation in counterterrorism operations and intelligence sharing along the shared border.