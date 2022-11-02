Top Pakistani cop appointed adviser to UN police

A top Pakistani police officer, Faisal Shahkar, has been appointed as a police adviser in the United Nations Police Department of Peace Operations (DPO), a UN spokesman announced Monday.

Shahkar succeeds Luis Carrilho of Portugal who recently completed his assignment.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the UN regular noon briefing that Shahkar, who was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, brings to the position more than 30 years of national and international experience.

He currently serves as an inspector-general in Pakistan. He has also served in several senior positions with the Pakistan Police, including additional IG in Punjab (2015-2018), as well as regional police chief (2014-15).

IGP Shahkar has more than nine years of experience with the United Nations at Headquarters and the field where he most recently served as team leader within the United Nations Standing Police Capacity (2020-2021).—APP