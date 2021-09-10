Top motorways police officer critically injured, brother dead in gun attack

ISLAMABAD – A senior officer of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) was critically injured and his younger brother was killed after shots fired at his vehicle on M1 on Friday.

NHMP in a statement said that Additional IG Sajjad Afzal Afridi was chasing a suspect vehicle on M1 when firing was opened on his vehicle.

“He has received two bullets, critical and shifted to PIMS,” the statement said.

“Addl. IG’s younger brother Nauman, a PAS officer, who accompanied him has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” it added.

Alert!

Addl. IG NHMP Sajjad Afzal Afridi while chasing a suspect vehicle on M1, has been fired at. He has received two bullets, critical and shifted to PIMS. Addl. IGs younger brother Nauman a PAS officer who accompanied him has sadly succumbed to his injuries. — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) September 10, 2021

The security officials have reached the site and a search operation has been launched to find the suspects.