Top motorways police officer critically injured, brother dead in gun attack

By
Web desk
-
31

ISLAMABAD – A senior officer of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) was critically injured and his younger brother was killed after shots fired at his vehicle on M1 on Friday.

NHMP in a statement said that Additional IG Sajjad Afzal Afridi was chasing a suspect vehicle on M1 when firing was opened on his vehicle.

“He has received two bullets, critical and shifted to PIMS,” the statement said.

“Addl. IG’s younger brother Nauman, a PAS officer, who accompanied him has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” it added.

The security officials have reached the site and a search operation has been launched to find the suspects.

Previous articleGovt demands ECP chief’s resignation as row over EVMs deepens
Next articleUrgent measures required to address Afghan humanitarian needs: PM to Spanish FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR