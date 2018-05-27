Top most priority of NAB is to return looted money of housing societies

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB’s top priority is to recover the looted money of affectees of housing/cooperative housing societies, Mudarba/Musharka, willful loan defaults under 31-D, bank frauds/scams etc and to return all affectees at the earliest with the intention to bring the corrupt into justice.

He said these remarks while addressing at a ceremony at NAB Headquarters. He said that today Rs. 11 crore is being returned to 809 effectees. He said that similar ceremonies were at NAB Peshawar , Lahore and Karachi where NAB had returned billions of looted money to govt institutions, effectees and private persons.

Chairman said NAB has so far distributed Rs. 296 billion among different departments, affectees after recovering from the corrupt elements. He said NAB is firmly sticking on the policy of Accountability for All. The chairman soon after assumption of the responsibilities of chairman NAB had ordered apprehending corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and Absconders.

Resultantly 226 accused were apprehended besides filing corruption references against 217 persons in the last seven months. Special teams were constituted to nab the corrupt persons. 25 proclaimed offenders and Absconders have been arrested in last seven months. Cases have also been filed against the arrested persons in the respective Accountability Courts.

The Chairman NAB said he indents to convene a meeting of CDA,RDA,ICT,LDA, PDA,QDA and KDA officers to chalk out a joint strategy to impede against fake housing societies from looting people’s hard earned money in order to aware people about the illegal Housing/cooperative societies so that they should always invest in Legal Housing societies having NOC and lay out plan approved from concerned govt authorities. —NNI

