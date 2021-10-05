Top military brass vows to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday presided over the Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ.

According to ISPR, forum took comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with particular focus on Border Management & Internal Security.

It was apprised on measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard earned “peace & stability”.

Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by Indian Military, the top military brass expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

“The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration & an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross Human Rights Violations, being committed in IIOJK,” COAS remarked.

The conference expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian cum security situation in Afghanistan concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by international community is imperative for paving way for peace in Afghanistan and the larger region.

“COAS appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries & conduct of joint exercises in the Operational & Counter Terrorism domain,” read the statement.