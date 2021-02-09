Top military brass reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI – Top military leadership on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people for their just struggle and for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions.

It emerged during 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to ISPR.

The participants undertook a comprehensive review of regional & domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army

.In the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, forum positively noted increasing realisation at international forums about worsening humanitarian & security crisis in IIOJ&K.

Dilating upon Afghan Peace Process, the participants expressed hope for peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

Commanders noted that the enormity of the security challenges warrants a holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else, said the military’s media wing.

Participants underscored the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from adversary.

Forum also deliberated upon the improved security situation in erstwhile FATA / KP in detail and concluded requirement for early implementation of reforms in newly merged tribal districts especially towards enabling LEAs’ apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area

It also expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ design 2 disrupt peace & progress particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan which lay exposed to entire world thus vindicating Pakistan stance on role of hostile agencies in training & funding of terrorists

“Dividends of improved security situation incl return of intl cricket in the country is a result of numerous sacrifices rendered & challenges overcome to eliminate extremism & terrorism from Pakistan. We will stay the course InshaAllah,” COAS concluded