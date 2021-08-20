Top Lahore police officials removed over Minar-e-Pakistan assault incident

LAHORE – Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani on Friday removed three top officials from their posts besides suspending two others over negligence in an incident related to assault on a female tiktoker at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day (August 14. 2021).

He made the announcement on Twitter minutes after attending a meeting chaired by Punjab CHief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“We have suspended SHO and SDPO whereas Divisional SP, SSP Operations and DIG Operations Lahore have been removed from their posts,” the provincial police chief wrote.

Ghani said “strict departmental action will be taken once inquiry committee submits its detailed report on the role and response of other officers.”

Earlier, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari revealed that police have arrested 24 men through geo-fencing and matching record from National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for harassing and assaulting the woman.

The incident came to light after videos of the assault went viral on social media, enraging politicians, celebrities and public.

In a post on Twitter, the human rights minister said “more arrests are expected today” in connection with the “condemnable” incident.

She added that a police inquiry was also underway against alleged negligence of police officers in the assault case.

Earlier, Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had said that the culprits are being identified through video footage.

“The incident of assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park is a shameful act which has brought shame to the society,” Fayyaz Chohan said in a statement today.

He said that the accused involved in the video are being identified and will be brought to justice.

