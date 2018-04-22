Top judge responsible if anything happens to Nawaz: Maryam

Observer Report

London

Maryam Nawaz has said that if anything were to happen to ousted premier Nawaz Sharif it would be the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar’s fault.

“My Lord! You may take away security from the prime minister who looked terrorism straight in the eye and uprooted it. But if something happens to him, you will be responsible,” Maryam tweeted, in response to the video of the top judge’s protocol.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N leader also made a point by retweeting a video of the CJP’s protocol while on his way to a hospital in Charsadda. “The protocol for the CJP includes 35 vehicles. If this isn’t how a kingdom works, then what is?” said the tweet on Maryam’s profile. On Thursday, the CJP directed police chiefs of all provinces to withdraw within 24 hours the security protocol provided to influential individuals not entitled to official security.

Justice Nisar issued this directive to the Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsud as well as IGs of all other provinces through a notice during the hearing of a case pertaining to the security provided to individuals in KP.

Earlier, the CJP also questioned the top police official of the province regarding the number of personnel deployed on personal security duties. “How many personnel and vehicles of the KP police are engaged for the security of influential individuals?” the CJP asked Mehsud who appeared before the court.

“A total of 3,000 personnel are currently posted as part of the security protocol for influential individuals in the KP,” the IG informed the top judge.