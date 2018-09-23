Top Jaish commander killed in Tral gunfight: Kashmir police

Srinagar

A top commander of Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit was killed in a gunfight with the government forces on Sunday in Tral area of south Kashmir, police said.

SP Awantipora Muhammad Zahid Malik said a top Jaish commander was killed in the gunfight.

He said that firing has stopped at the site of the gunfight. “Searches are underway,” he said. Earlier today, police said that an unidentified militant was killed in the gunfight that broke out early Sunday in Mir mohalla of Aripal village in Tral.

Soon, clashes erupted between protesters and the government forces near the site of the gunfight.

The gunfight broke out after the forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation following inputs about the presence of at least two militants.—GK

