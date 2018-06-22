Top Iraq court orders manual election recount

Baghdad

Iraq’s supreme court on Thursday ordered a manual recount of last month’s legislative elections that resulted in a surprise victory for a populist Shiite cleric. The court found that the decision by parliament to order a manual recount in response to allegations of electoral fraud did not violate the constitution, its president Medhat al-Mahmud told a news conference.

All of the roughly 11 million ballots, including those of voters living abroad, displaced persons and security forces, must be recounted, Mahmud said.

The May 12 vote was won by cleric Moqtada Sadr’s electoral alliance with communists, as long-time political figures were pushed out by voters hoping for change in a country mired in conflict and corruption.—Agencies