Top Iranian generals hail US exit from JCPOA

Tehran

The highest ranking military commanders have welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the multilateral nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Addressing a conference, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the JCPOA was not desirable for the Iranian nation from the very beginning but the nation “accepted it with magnanimity”.

“We are faced with a regime which does not even abide by its signature in BARJAM (a Persian acronym for the nuclear deal),” Baqeri remarked.

In a declaration on Tuesday, Trump officially withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear pact. “I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said from the White House. He also said he will reinstate economic sanctions on Iran.

Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) welcomed U.S. withdrawal from the agreement. “I personally congratulate the ‘evil exit’ of the U.S. from Barjam, which did not have credibility even beforehand,” Major General Mohammad Jafari said.

“This is not a new incident and will not have a decisive impact against our national interests in any field,” Jafari stated.—Agencies