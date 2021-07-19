Top huddle to discuss security challenges

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reportedly convened a top huddle meeting in the backdrop of developments in Afghanistan that may pose challenges to national security by means of trickle-down effects.

Matters of national-level urgency, including national security and related challenges, will be discussed in the meeting, sources have said.

High-level decisions on national matters and interior and foreign affairs are likely to be rolled out in the meeting while the Prime Minister, chair of the huddle, shall also be briefed on the most updated developments in the region in the Afghanistan context.

The top huddle will set national policy-level priorities amid a situation cropping up in Afghanistan, sources said.