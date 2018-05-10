Top golfers to feature in Chevron DHA Karachi cup

Observer Report

Karachi

Most of Pakistan’s top golfers will feature in the Chevron DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship to be played at the picturesque golf course of DHA Country and Golf Club. This was disclosed by Mr Muhammad Najam Shamsuddin, Country Chairman and Area Business Manager of Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited at a press conference held at DHA Golf Club.

Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal and defending champion Waheed Baloch with other top professionals from all over the country will be part of the stellar cast of the tournament sponsored by Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of premium lubricants in Pakistan. This tournament is a unique yearly event of Pakistan Golf Federation calendar, which is counted among the most prestigious golf events in Pakistan. More than 200 golfers will be participating in the tournament in which the main contest will feature Professionals and Amateurs matches. Other events to be contested during the tournament include Senior Professionals, Seniors Veterans, Ladies, Juniors and Masters.