Top five IRS officials transferred

Zubair Yaqoob

Top officials of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), including officials posted as Member IR Policy and Member IR Operations, have been transferred and deputed to different ministries and departments, according to notifications issued by Establishment Division on Friday.

Following officers have been transferred and sent on deputation.

Khawaja Adnan Zahir, BS-21 officer of IRS has been transferred and posted as Director General, Wafaqi Mohtasib, Lahore by upgrading the post to BS-21.

Mohammad Iqbal, BS-21 officer of IRS, who was presently posted as FBR Member IR Policy has been transferred and posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Industries and Production with immediate effect.

Ms. Tasneem Rehman, BS-22 officer of IRS has been transferred and posted as Director General, Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD).

Habibullah Khan, BS-21 officer of IRS, presently posted as Member IR Operation, has been transferred and posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Science and Technology Division with immediate effect.

Nadeem Dar, BS-22 officer of IRS has been transferred and posted as Member, Federal Land Commission.

