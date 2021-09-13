Top education body decides to pass all grade 10 and 12 students

ISLAMABAD – The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Monday decided to promote all students of grade 10 and 12 to next class, local media reported.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood chaired the IPEMC meeting where it was decided that the students who fail will be get 33 grace marks.

During the conference, the education ministers observed that keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 situation, immediate re-examination could not be conducted.

The forum also decided to conduct matric and intermediate exams twice a year, starting from next year. However, the exams will not be termed supplementary exams.

It decided that matriculation examinations will be conducted in May-June next year, while a new session will begin in August.

On Monday, Pakistan recorded 2,988 new infections, bringing the overall caseload to 1,207,508.

This is the first time Pakistan has reported less than 3,000 coronavirus infections in more than a month, with 2,819 new cases recorded on July 25. For the previous month, the daily case count had largely remained in the 3,000-4,000 range.

Pakistan performed 53,158 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, according to figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In Pakistan, the positivity rate is now 5.62 percent. On 19 of the 21 days since August 24, Pakistan’s positivity rate has been below 7%.

The total number of active cases in the country is 90,545.

In the past 24 hours, 67 individuals have died as a result of the virus, bringing the overall death toll to 26,787, with 1,090,176 people recovering.

In Pakistan, COVID-19 infections are declining, with an average of 3,602 new infections recorded each day. That’s 61 percent of the top, which was reached on June 17 with the highest daily average ever recorded.

So far, Pakistan has given out at least 67,342,288 doses of COVID vaccination. If each individual requires two doses, it would be enough to vaccinate roughly 15.5 percent of the country’s population.