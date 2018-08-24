Top Court wants timeline for completion

Lahore Orange Line project

The Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry on Friday directed contractors working on mega projects in the provincial capital to provide a time frame for completion of their work.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar told contractors working on the Orange Line Metro Train to submit an affidavit detailing a time frame for completion of the project within three days.

“Lahoris have had to put up with great inconvenience due to the Orange Line project. Now they should not bear any more hardships,” the CJP said, adding: “We need to now free Lahoris of these difficulties. We won’t let any contractors disappear without completing projects.”

The CJP also asked the Punjab secretary finance to clarify details regarding non-payment of dues to contractors.

The top judge advised the Punjab government’s counsel to consult the chief minister if necessary.

“We must get these projects completed, come what may,” the CJP asserted.

