Top Court orders handover of Karachi Master Plan to Sindh Govt

Staff Reporter

A meeting at Karachi Registry of Supreme Court on Saturday reviewed the progress in anti-encroachment operation in the city.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who is monitoring the drive, while presiding over the meeting ordered that Karachi Master Plan should work under the supervision of the government of Sindh.

Justice Gulzar said that Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other departments have destroyed the city and directed the provincial government to take reins of the Master Plan of Karachi and initiate a new planning.

The court also expressed resentment over slower pace of the anti-encroachment operation and sought explanation from concerned departments, about delay in removal of the encroachments from the city.

The Justice also asked, why the encroached railways land could not be taken back so far. Justice Ahmed yesterday had sought details of the Pakistan Railways and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) retrieved land during the operation.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed also directed for removal of nurseries from footpaths and ordered demolition of marriage halls and cinema halls built on the encroached land.

The apex court judge also ordered removal of encroachments from Aziz Bhatti Park and the city’s other parks and transfer of the set ups of social organizations from footpaths to appropriate place.

He remarked that the footpaths are for pedestrians and should be used for it. Last year, on Oct 27, the SC directed Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to remove all encroachments from the city’s amenity plots and pavements with the help of law enforcement agencies and granted a 15-day deadline to city authorities for compliance of its orders.

The ongoing anti-encroachment drive by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has moved towards the decades old book market, popularly known as Urdu Bazaar.

