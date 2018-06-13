Top court issues bailable warrants for Shah Hussain in Khadija stabbing case

ISLAMABAD : The Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case has been taken up by the Supreme Court after the man accused of attacking her was acquitted. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued bailable arrest warrants for Shah Hussain while accepting Khadija’s request to review his acquittal.

This means that Hussain can submit security bonds worth Rs100,000 and not be arrested. The hearing of Khadija’s appeal will start after the court summer vacations.

Hailing the court’s decision to review her case, Khadija said, “This is a first step towards justice and the truth will prevail.”

On May 3, 2016, Khadija was attacked by a helmet-wearing suspect on a motorcycle when she had gone to pick her younger sister from school on Davis Road in Lahore. The attacker stabbed Khadija 23 times, leaving her critically injured. Five days later, Khadija identified the attacker as her classmate Hussain.

Within a week of the attack, a case was filed and evidence was presented in court. It included video footage.

In July 2017, a judicial magistrate convicted Hussain of attempted murder and handed him seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

In March 2018, however, a sessions court reduced Hussain’s imprisonment from seven to five years.

Khadija and Hussain both went to the Lahore High Court to have the verdict reviewed. His family contested the sentence, saying that the evidence against him wasn’t enough. Khadija’s lawyer filed an appeal against the reduction in his sentence.

And then, to many people’s surprise, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem acquitted Hussain at the appeal hearing on June 4, 2018, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

On June 5, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the acquittal of Shah Hussain and summoned the case record.