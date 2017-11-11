Top court forms 3-member bench to hear NAB appeal

Hudaibiya Paper Mill case

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, has ordered formation of a Supreme Court (SC) bench to hear a reference of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to Sharif family’s Hudaibiya Paper Mills.

The three-judge bench will be headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, and will also include Justice Dost Muhammad and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel.

The bench will formally begin hearings on Nov 13th on Monday.

The National Accountability Bureau had appealed to the apex court against the Lahore High Court’s 2014 decision to acquit Nawaz Sharif and several members of his family in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

In its appeal, the bureau asked the apex court to set aside the 2014 judgement “in the interest of justice, fair play and equity”.

On Wednesday, the accountability court rejected an application filed by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for clubbing together three NAB references.

In the hearing, Nawaz Sharif was indicted separately in each of the three references — he pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges.

The three reference are about: Flagship Investment Co, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Sharif family’s Avenfield Properties in London.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court on July 28 had directed NAB to file the references against Nawaz and his children in six weeks in the accountability court and directed the trial court to decide the references within six months.

The Supreme Court also assigned Justice Ijazul Ahsan a supervisory role to monitor the progress of the accountability court proceedings.

The former premier and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been named in all three NAB references, while Maryam and husband Safdar have been named only in the Avenfield reference.

It is worth mentioning that the PMLN chief is already facing case of Panama papers in National Accountability Court.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in August 28th this year had filed an application in the Supreme Court, requesting it to direct NAB to file an appeal against Lahore High Court’s three-year-old order to quash a reference against the Sharifs in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Rashid, a petitioner in the Panamagate case filed a Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) requesting that the judge responsible for supervising NAB proceedings, should direct the bureau to file an appeal to reopen the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya scam against the Sharif family.