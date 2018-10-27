Top court decides 1,066 cases within 15 days

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided 1,066 cases within the first 15 days of October which can be considered as its highest disposal rate in such a short span of time.

According to a summary of institution, disposal & pendency of cases, pendency in the apex court has also been decreased as the 40,243 cases pending were decreased to 39,742 by October 15.

The decrease in total pendency is because of disposal of 1,066 cases in first 15 days of October, which can be considered as highest ratio of disposal in the apex court. Likewise, 492 Civil Petitions (CA) have also been disposed of while 559 cases were instituted during the same period.

]It is learnt the disposal rate is the result of a full court session held on September 10, wherein different strategies were deliberated upon for effective functioning. Presently, 195 constitution petitions, 39 suo motu cases and 262 human rights applications are pending with the top court.

It has been witnessed the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has started to wrap up proceedings initiated by him in public interest matters. He made it clear that he will decide all public interest cases, which have been initiated by him during his tenure.

The current month has also witnessed a unique event where the superior judiciary ousted a high court judge after four to five decades. However, the lawyers are divided over the procedure adopted by Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) regarding the judge’s removal.

However, the lawyers are demanding for proper right of hearing in the apex court especially courtroom No 1. They presented same demand before the presidential candidates of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) annual election which is to be held next week. SCBA presidential candidate Ali Ahmad Kurd has already admitted that lawyers are not being given right of hearing as their cases are being dismissed without any proper opportunity.

It has also been witnessed when number of senior lawyers have opted not to appear on behalf of any party in public interest matters, senior lawyer Naeem Bukhari has emerged a ‘star’ lawyer in the past two years as he represented Prime Minister Imran Khan in Panamagate case wherein former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

Likewise, he also appeared on behalf of PM Imran in the Hanif Abbasi case, wherein the top court declared him as honest and Ameen. Now, Bukhari is appearing in numbers of high profile cases, representing PIA, National Bank of Pakistan and few contractors in Orange Line Train project case.

