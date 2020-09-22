Top contenders for SC seat

Washington

President Donald Trump has said he would nominate a woman to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality who died Friday at the age of 87. A look at the top contenders: Barrett, 48, is widely considered to be the front-runner. She was previously considered as a finalist for Trump’s second nomination to the high court, which eventually went to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. A devout Catholic mother of seven, she is a favorite of religious conservatives and considered a strong opponent of abortion.