Top civil-military huddle decides to update Pakistan’s National Action Plan

In a high-level meeting to review progress of the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) 2014, the country’s top civil-military leadership decided to update the plan to make it more effective in order to tackle the challenges related to cybersecurity and espionage.

Prime Minister Imran chaired the meeting during which the law and order situation was also reviewed. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid were also present in the meeting.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, DG MO Maj Gen Nauman Zakria, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, and other senior civil and military officers attended the key huddle.

The meeting has expressed satisfaction over the achievements made under the action plan so far.

During the meeting, the premier lauded the continued efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, and other law enforcement organisations for successful tackling both internal and external challenges.

The meeting also decided to setup an Inter-Provincial Border Committee to address boundary issues using the Survey of Pakistan 2021.

It was also decided to further strengthen civil and police administration in the area to improve the security situation.

A five-year comprehensive socio-economic development plan for the less-developed areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur was also approved by the meeting.