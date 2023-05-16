Top civil-military brass vows stern action against ‘spoilers’ behind attacks on military installations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civil-military leaders attend apex security committee meeting where officials agreed to bring to justice the culprits involved in the recent attacks on military installations.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif convened the NSC huddle that oversees security matters to review the law and order situation following clashes after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

All services chiefs, relevant federal ministers, and heads of the civil and military intelligence gathering agencies also attend the meeting.

The forum strongly denounced the May 9 clashes with strongest terms, calling it ‘external and internal propaganda’ against the institutions. Shehbaz Sharif recalled May 9 as a ‘black day’, reiterating that those who attacked sensitive landmarks deserve no mercy.

At the NSC huddle, officials were briefed that the ‘violence was perpetrated by extremist elements’ under an organized conspiracy. It was discussed that strong evidence hinted at culprits solely responsible for the arson and violence.

The forum expressed solidarity with the armed forces and lauded the recent intelligence-based operations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds a press briefing after the meeting. He called for taking snap legal, constitutional, and administrative measures to prevent a repeat of the May 9 events. He stated that violent protests badly damaged Pakistan and masses were irked at the development.

The premier lamented the ideology behind setting sensitive installations on fire. He remembered Jinnah House is not just a building, saying it holds the memories of sons that protected Pakistan.