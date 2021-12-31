Top 3 viral moments of 2021 in Pakistan

As we remained hunched over computers and mobile phones due to Covid-19 pandemic running for the second year in Pakistan across the world, internet witnessed a slew of viral moments that made us laugh.

Here are top three most viral posts on social media in Pakistan, with an unknown girl shooting to fame overnight.

Pawri Ho Ri Hai

The year 2021 saw its first most viral video in March when Dananeer Mobin mimicked burger class of the country in the five-second clip.

In the video, the Pakistani girl says, “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai.” (“This is my car, these are my friends, and this is our party.”)

The clip took the social media by storm not only in Pakistan but also across the border as celebrities recreated the “Pawri Ho Ri Ha”.

Formula I

Social media users also enjoyed an old video of TV host Nida Yasir in September when she was talking about engineering students about Formula cars. The things went wrong when she misperceived the Formula, asking the guests: “Have you done an experiment on any car?”

Kiwis under Radar

Pakistan cricket fans started taking aim at New Zealand when they recalled their tour to Pakistan last-minute over threats of ‘security’ in the country.

Netizens widely shared memes to hit out at the Kiwis after Pakistan cricket team defeated New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match this year.