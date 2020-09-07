Tools used to wash Kaaba showcased

Makkah

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques showcased some of the tools used in the ceremonial annual washing of the Holy Kaaba.

The tools were displayed in a virtual exhibition held with the aim of documenting and highlighting Saudi Arabia’s efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and caring for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the holy mosques.

According to Saudi Gazette, Abdul Hameed Al-Maliki, deputy head of the agency for the affairs of the Kaaba cover factory, exhibitions and museums at the Haram General Presidency, said: “The tools used to wash the Holy Kaaba are all made of copper, and were specially made for this occasion.

“They are made up of a number of instruments, including four gallon-bowl with a capacity of 10 liters, containing the mixture for washing the Holy Kaaba, which consists of finest oud oil, rose perfume and rose water mixed with Zamzam water, in addition to this, Taif roses and amber are added.

There are also four straw brooms with silver handles, which are used to sweep impurities inside the Kaaba. “We use four other mops with silver-coated handles, which are used to clean the high and out-of-reach walls of the Kaaba. Four pieces of cloth with wooden handles are used to clean the floors of the Kaaba and dry the water in it,” he said.

Al-Maliki stated that the exhibition was organized in a virtual platform due to the coronavirus pandemic situation and in line with the directives of the wise leadership to perform it with high quality and in accordance with the highest health standards to ensure the safety of everyone.—INP