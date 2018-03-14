Tooba awarded death penalty in Abeera murder case

Additional district and sessions judge (AD&SJ) on Tuesday awarded death penalty to Izma Rao alias Tooba in Model Abeera murder case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict. However, the court acquitted two accused, Farooq-ur-Rehman and Hakeem Zeshan, on benefit of doubt. AD&SJ Ayesha Rasheed announced the verdict which had been reserved a few days ago after hearing arguments of the parties. The model Abeera was murdered in 2014 and her body was recovered from a suitcase in the limits of Shera Kot police.—APP

