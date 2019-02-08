Too much fried food consumption can lead to heart , obesity diseases

MEDICAL experts Friday warned that People who eat a lot of fried foods may have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Talking to private news channel, A senior clinical nutritionist Tofail Kanzada said eating fried foods away from home where frying oil may not be fresh posed the greatest risk, said, adding, with each reuse, oil becomes more degraded, and more gets absorbed into food, which can contribute to weight gain, higher cholesterol, and higher blood pressure all risk factors for type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

“The bottom line is, eating fried foods once in a while is fine but not on a daily or even a weekly basis,” Dr added.

He suggested eating fried food may not be bad for the heart, as long as you use olive or sunflower oil to make it. “A well-balanced diet, with plenty of fruit and veg and only a small amount of high fat foods, is best for a healthy heart”, he mentioned.

He advised , featuring vegetables and fruits in your diet can be easy. Keep vegetables washed and cut in your refrigerator for quick snacks. Keep fruit in a bowl in your kitchen so that you’ll remember to eat it. Choose recipes that have vegetables or fruits as the main ingredients, such as vegetable stir-fry or fresh fruit mixed into salads.

He said that a person should sate his appetite with salad if they want to avoid life-threatening heart conditions. People who ate fries two or three times a week had (unsurprisingly) higher risks of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease, Expert said.

He explained , a heart attack occurs when a blood clot blocks one of the arteries of the heart. This prevents the flow of blood, cuts off the oxygen supply to the heart and damages or kills the heart cells.

Nutritionist said a number of factors are associated with the build-up of fatty deposits in the coronary arteries, including cigarette smoking, lack of physical activity and a family history of the disease. Many overweight and obese people have diets high in fat, particularly saturated fat.

He said people to increase the amount and variety of plant foods consumed eat more unrefined vegetables, fruits and wholegrain cereals. Reduce intake of refined sources of carbohydrates. “In addition, people who eat a lot of fried foods may also consume a generally less healthy diet, consisting of more red and processed meats and fewer vegetables, beans and fruits,” he said. However, “everything in moderation,” still holds true. You can enjoy your favorite savory delights, but be sure to take note of the kind of fat the food is prepared with.

