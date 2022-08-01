Tony Finau has won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club becoming the first golfer in three years to win consecutive PGA Tour events in the regular season.

He finished the final round at 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total to follow up his win at the 3M Open.

Taylor Pendrith (72), Patrick Cantlay (66), and Cameron Young (68), the rookie of the year front runner, tied for a distant second.

Pendrith started the final round tied with Tony Finau but a potential duel in Detroit quickly turned into a one-sided affair. Pendrith struggled for the first time after he shared the first-round lead with Finau, led him by one shot after the second, and matched his 21-under total through three rounds.

An errant shot by the Candian on the second hole set the tone for his bad outing before he pulled a 9-foot putt to lose the lead for good.

Finau began to pull away with an 11-foot birdie putt at No. 4 and a tap-in for a birdie at No. 7.

He made a 21-foot putt for birdie at No. 10 for a third birdie. After his first bogey in the tournament at No. 11, Finau made a 31-foot putt at No. 12 before Pendrith missed an 11-foot putt on the same hole to fall four shots back.

Never looking back, Finau stormed to his fourth career victory and third title in 11-plus months.