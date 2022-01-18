Tonga tsunami: Anxious wait for news after Tonga cut off

Watch dramatic video of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai erupting the day before it triggered a tsunami

Tongans living overseas are facing an anxious wait for news of loved ones after a volcano triggered a tsunami.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano erupted on Saturday, about 65km (40 miles) north of the capital Nuku’alofa. The eruption, which was heard as far away as the US, caused waves higher than a metre to crash into Tonga.

The authorities have not confirmed any deaths but communications are crippled, making it difficult to establish the scale of the destruction.—Agencies