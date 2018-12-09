Tone down your rhetoric, Mr PM

S R H Hashmi

IN his continuing attacks on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its leadership, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari even went to the extent of calling Imran Khan a puppet. However, Bilawal, who had to borrow Bhutto as an addendum to his surname in order to gain legitimacy in the field of politics hardly sounds convincing calling Imran Khan a puppet. Also, Imran Khan struggled for over two decades to reach the position that he has reached whereas Bilawal owes his rise just to the accident of birth in the family of Zardari, whose own entry into politics was made possible with marriage to Benazir Bhutto. So, like Zardari, Bilawal is also an accidental politician, with not an iota of personal effort, much less a sustained and long struggle spanning decades which is normally required to reach such an elevated position. And these facts hardly make him the ‘top leader’ that he regards himself as. Moreover, it was not all that far back that his own father had declared him to be lacking maturity.

Bilawal also slammed PM Imran Khan for criticising his opponents during his foreign trips, which Bilawal termed ‘unprofessional’. However, if Imran Khan had to go around knocking at every possible door to seek aid, how else could he justify it except by telling them in what sorry state his predecessors had left the country’s economy. Also, Pakistan’s financial situation is not a secret and is well-known to all and sundry. As such, Imran’s frank talk about it did not do any harm to the country. Also, it is preferable to present the true picture instead of doing the window-dressing, only to get caught and exposed later, which destroys trust and makes one look like silly.

Of course there was a time when Peoples Party was strong, because of the initial dynamic leadership of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, but that time is long-since gone. And the fact that from a federal-level party, its status has been down-graded to a rural Sindh based party, only testifies to this fact. However, I do feel that Imran Khan’s never-ending salvos, berating corrupt leaders – without naming them but leaving no doubt who these are aimed at – and threats to send them to jail – are not only unwanted and in bad taste but also unwise. And this because by repeatedly talking about their corruption, he is not adding much to the knowledge of public which is already fully aware of it. Moreover, sending the corrupt ones to jail is rather the prerogative of courts and not of Imran Khan personally.

Also, not each and every individual in PML-N and PPP is corrupt. Hopefully, with the continuing process of accountability, the two parties would get rid of their corrupt leadership. And in their much trimmed form, the PML-N and PPP should be, if not fully acceptable than at least less unacceptable to PTI and the general public. I already notice a remarkable change for the better in Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah’s conduct which change will hopefully permeate all through the system, down to the lowest level. So, with the fresh, untainted top leadership emerging in both PPP and PML-N, the two should be treated as ‘normal’ political parties, and not be seen as favourites for target-practice.

And with Imran’s attacks declining, perhaps other parties will also tone down their attacks, thus gradually improving the environment inside and outside the parliament. Actually, the situation should not have been allowed to deteriorate to an extent where the Senate Chairman felt compelled to ban the entry of Fawad Chaudhri in the house unless he offered his apology first. And even common sense demands reducing the excessive political heat generated in the country. With PTI not enjoying a two-third majority and also with Senate being under the control of Peoples Party, Imran Khan would need help from opposition party/parties to enact any legislation, of which a lot may be needed now and later.

So, Imran Khan should stop needlessly going around antagonising Peoples Party and PML-N, – and also advise his lieutenants to do likewise – because he would need opposition parties’ help in order to be able to introduce reforms which is his main agenda. After decades of turbulence and devastation, some hope has emerged that the country might finally get rid of its corrupt and inept politicians who caused it all. And after over two decades of continuing struggle, Imran Khan known only as a cricketer, and having no grounding in politics, has finally got his moment when he can not only realize his dream but also put Pakistan on a sound foundation, leading to a a gradually prospering future. And that would be a big change from the situation where successive governments of PML-N and Peoples party, while dramatically multiplying the illicit wealth of top leaders, their relatives, friends and associates, were pushing an ever-increasing proportion of Pakistanis below the poverty line.

With the destiny of over twenty crore Pakistanis involved, and with Imran Khan being in an ideal situation, enjoying full support from the judiciary and the armed forces, and receiving active help from the Muslim countries where he enjoys good reputation, Imran Khan has no option but to succeed. But in order to be able to do that, he has to review his style of governance and also drastically change his attitude towards opposition parties, and also ask his lieutenants to do likewise. I am so happy Faisal Wawda is now a changed man, and for the better. I must say I loved his appearance at the Chinese Consulate, smartly dressed, wearing a bullet-proof jacket, and carrying a gun, expressing solidarity with the Chinese and the law enforces tackling the terrorists, but without interfering in their work. I hope good sense prevails.

— The writer is senior political analyst based in Karachi.

