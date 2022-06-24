Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer, and Tommy Fury are finally going to square off at the Madison Square Garden on August 6th.

The pair were originally scheduled to fight in December but Fury had to withdraw due to injury.

Tommy is the half-brother of the undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and holds a professional record of 8-0 in the boxing ring.

Paul himself is “undefeated” in his five professional bouts, which began against fellow YouTubers before he moved on to former MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

But his wins have been scrutinized largely Woodley and Askren were never pure boxers but mixed martial artists.

“You guys wanted me to fight a real boxer and this is as real as it gets,” Paul said in an online video.

“Tommy Fury is taller than me, he has been boxing four times as long as me, he has longer arms than me, and he has way more ring experience. This is by far my toughest test yet.”

“I came from doing YouTube two years ago to beating professional fighters and now I’m moving on to beat a professional boxer.”

Fury, who comes from a long line of boxers, has looked for fame outside the ring unlike his half-brother and his fight with Paul is a signal of his intent to gain more social media popularity.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will not be the only fight on the cards with history maker Amanda Serrano, returning to the place she sold out with Katie Taylor, to face Brenda Carabajal.

The fight is available on pay-per-view on Showtime.