Tommy Fleetwood shares the lead of the BMW PGA Championship with Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland at the close of day 1 after the play was suspended following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Thirty of the 144 players in the field are yet to finish their first rounds at Wentworth while “Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course,” the tour said.

The Tour also announced that there will be no play today while the flags at the club were lowered to half-mast “out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family.”

On the course though, Fleetwood, Sullivan and Hovland all share the lead after finishing with 8-under 64 each. Tommy Fleetwood, who is playing his first event since the British Open in July, birdied six of his final seven holes to storm back in contention for the BMW PGA Championship win.

Hovland also finished strong in his round with a birdie-birdie-eagle from No. 16 while Sullivan, who recovered from an opening bogey, had the chance for the outright lead but failed to sink a birdie putt from 6 feet at the 18th.

England’s Matthew Jordan sits a shot further back in 4th after a round of 65.

Meanwhile, the FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy leads a long list of golfers tied for 11th with a score of 4-under. The list also includes Abraham Ancer, a LIV golfer whose presence at Wentworth was questioned by defending champion Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm.

Tensions between LIV golfers and the Tour backers continued to dominate the headlines before and after the end of the play.