Tom Harrison, the Chief Executive Officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board has decided to call it a day after more than seven years in the role.

He will leave his post in June.

Clare Connor, currently Managing Director of England Women’s Cricket will be installed as interim CEO when Harrison leaves until a permanent successor takes over the job.

Harrison took up the role in January 2015 and oversaw a “record level of investments” across all levels of the game.

He was at the forefront of the ECB’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic as cricket confronted unprecedented financial challenges and became the first sport to achieve the return of competitive international fixtures in July 2020.

Tom Harrison also introduced The Hundred to the world.

The tournament belatedly launched last summer, and while the £1.1 billion television rights deal he negotiated in 2017 has seen the ECB’s turnover grow significantly, their reserves have been depleted.

Tom Harrison is the latest name to leave a position of power at the ECB in recent months as the sweeping changes continue in full swing.

The men’s team had lost its managing director, head coach, assistant coach, and captain over the winter but slowly all the holes are being plugged in.

Rob Key was the first to fill the vacant director’s role last month, following the sacking of Ashley Giles in the wake of the Ashes.

Brendon McCullum was last week named as England’s new Test coach, taking over from Chris Silverwood.

Ben Stokes will be McCullums new test captain, for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on June 2.

Matthew Mott, the Australia women’s head coach, is expected to be announced as the white-ball coach later this week beating out Paul Collingwood for the job.