Tom Brady reverses course on retirement

Tom Brady has reversed course on his decision to retire and will be returning for his 23rd National Football League (NFL) season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The greatest quarterback in the history of his sport announced his decision to return on his personal social media accounts.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

His decision comes merely weeks after the seven-time Superbowl champion decided to hang up his cleats. Brady called time on his legendary NFL career spanning 22 seasons, having amassed five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVP awards.

The rumors of Brady’s return were aplenty after the 44-year-old cited his desire to spend more time with his wife and three children when walking away from the game on February 1st. With Brady himself adding fuel to the speculation fire on many occasions.

The future Hall-of-Famer tops the all-time lists for passing yards and passing touchdowns in the history of the game.

He had spent most of his career in Boston after being selected by the New England Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 draft.

Tom Brady led the Patriots dynasty to six Super Bowl wins, the most by any QB to date, before making the switch to Tampa Bay Buccaneers and adding another trophy to his resume in his first year with the team.