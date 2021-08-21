Toll tax for Lahore-Islamabad Motorway increased to Rs910 per car

Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has decided to increase the toll tax rate for Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) by 10 percent, starting from August 26.

According to reports, the National Highway Authority (NHA) had inked a 20-year agreement with FWO, under which the toll tax for the busiest motorway route has been increased.

The new toll tax for cars has been fixed at Rs910 from the previous Rs830 while the rates for heavy vehicles have also been increased.

The M/s More has already displayed new rates on all interchanges that would be implemented from 26th of this month.

Meanwhile, the toll rates on Islamabad–Peshawar Motorway (M-1) are unchanged since July 2018 and Rs240 are collected from cars on this route.

Similarly, the toll tax rates are also unchanged on Pindi Bhattian-Shorkot Motorway where the officials collect Rs300 while the toll tax on Lahore-Kot Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) is Rs390 and these are unchanged since 2018.