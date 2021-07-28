Tokyo’s virus cases surge to record high

News Desk

Coronavirus cases in Tokyo have shot up to a record high just four days after the start of the Olympics, local media reported on Tuesday.

Japan’s capital reported 2,848 new cases – its highest daily figure to date – as a wave of infections driven by the contagious Delta variant shows no signs of abating despite the imposition of a state of emergency, according to a report by Kyodo News.

The nation-wide daily count was also above 7,000 for the first time since May 12, inching closer to Japan’s all-time high of about 8,000 seen in January. Infections have also been mounting in the provinces neighbouring To-kyo, such as Kanagawa and Chiba, the report added.