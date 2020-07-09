Tokyo virus cases hit record daily high

Web Desk

Tokyo has confirmed 224 new cases of coronavirus infection, marking a record high for the Japanese capital in a single day as authorities focused testing on the city’s night-life districts. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has attributed the recent uptick partly to an increase in testing, 3,400 of which resulted in today’s confirmed cases. Koike, who won re-election as governor on Sunday, has promised to boost testing capacity to 10,000 a day. “Although the increase in (testing) is a contributing factor, we need more vigilance in monitoring the trend in infected people,” she said in remarks streamed online. According to Reuters, today’s tally surpassed the previous high of 206 on April 17 when Tokyo and other major population centres were under a state of emergency.