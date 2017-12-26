Tokyo stocks open flat

Tokyo

Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday with investors sidelined by the Christmas holiday after Wall Street stocks dipped as President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited tax cut into law. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.01 percent, or 3.13 points, to 22,899.63 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.08 percent, or 1.41 points, at 1,830.49. “Trading is very thin in holiday mode with a lack of foreign investors,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities. “Players are feeling a sense of achievement after the US tax cut was finally completed,” Horiuchi told AFP. Trump moved up a bill signing originally slated for January to fulfill a promise to deliver tax cuts by Christmas. —APP